Eagles' John Metchie: Zero targets in Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metchie wasn't targeted a single time in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Giants.
Metchie did at least see the field for nine offensive snaps after going completely unused the week prior, but his role remains very minor. He's been targeted just four times all season.
