Gainwell (hip) returned to practice Sunday, Chris Franklin of NJ.com reports.
Gainwell missed Friday's preseason matchup with the Jets due to a hip issue, but it appears like he avoided a major injury and will look to return to action for Week 2 of the preseason. Fellow running backs Boston Scott (concussion) and Miles Sanders (leg) are currently sidelined, so it's possible Gainwell heads into Sunday's exhibition contest against the Browns as the Eagles No. 1 option ahead of Jason Huntley, Kennedy Brooks and DeAndre Torrey.
More News
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Dealing with hip issue•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Set for meaningful role•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Gets involved in postseason loss•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Buried on depth chart once again•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Productive versus Cowboys•