Williams (concussion) does not have an injury status for Sunday's Week 13 clash with the 49ers, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Williams missed his first game of the season last week against Buffalo but has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to face San Francisco on Sunday. The third-year defensive tackle has filled a rotational role for the Eagles this season, tallying 25 tackles (13 solo), including a half-sack, over 10 contests.