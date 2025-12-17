Barkley (stinger) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Barkley was held out of Tuesday's walk-through session due to the stinger he picked up during Philadelphia's blowout win over the Raiders in Week 15, so it's encouraging to see him back on the practice field. The veteran running back has scored in back-to-back games and handled 20 or more carries in four of six games since the Eagles' bye, and he's staring down a favorable matchup against Washington's vulnerable run defense on Saturday. If he's able to upgrade to full practice reps Thursday, Barkley could avoid an injury designation entirely for Week 16.