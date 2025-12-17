Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Full practice participant
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barkley (neck) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Listed as a non-participant one day earlier, Barkley quickly returned to full participation and should be ready for his usual workload Saturday against Washington.
More News
-
Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Back at practice•
-
Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Sits out walk-through practice•
-
Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Scores TD in workmanlike effort•
-
Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Busts out of slump with huge TD•
-
Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Struggles continue•
-
Eagles' Saquon Barkley: Clear for Black Friday•