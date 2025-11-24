Barkley rushed the ball 10 times for 22 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Cowboys. He added seven receptions on eight targets for 52 yards while also losing a fumble.

The Eagles' offense was very efficient to begin the game, but Barkley was never able to get on track. He averaged 3.2 yards per carry or less in his third straight game, with his longest gain on the ground going for only seven yards. Positively, Barkley topped four receptions for the first time since joining the Eagles, though even that was tarnished by a fumble midway through the fourth quarter in Dallas' territory. Barkley should have the chance to bounce back in a Week 13 matchup against the Bears, but he's struggled to get on track for most of the season.