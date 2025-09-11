Shipley (oblique) didn't take part in practice Thursday.

Per Zach Berman of The Athletic, Shipley was present during the media-access portion of the session, but he was held out of all drills for a second day in a row due to the oblique injury that knocked him out of last Thursday's win versus the Cowboys. Another absence Friday may spur the Eagles to rule Shipley out for Week 2 action, but a listing of questionable or doubtful would keep the door ajar for active status Sunday at Kansas City. Behind No. 1 RB Saquon Barkley, AJ Dillon and recent acquisition Tank Bigsby are the backfield options on Philadelphia's active roster, while Audric Estime resides on the practice squad.