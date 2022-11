Huntley (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Huntley was deemed questionable for Sunday's contest after logging three straight limited practices due to an ankle injury. Since Cordarrelle Patterson returned from IR, Huntley has been relegated to the No. 3 running back behind Patterson and Tyler Allgeier, totaling just 13 carries for 70 yards over his past three appearances.