Huntley doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.
Huntley landed on the injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to an illness, but he returned to practice Friday and is cleared for Week 8. The undrafted running back has rushed 40 times for 171 yards and a score over the last four games, but he was outsnapped by Tyler Allgeier 27-11 during Atlanta's Week 7 loss to Cincinnati. Huntley is expected to serve a complementary role to the rookie again Sunday and will likely see his playing time reduced even more when Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) returns from IR.
More News
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Sits out practice with illness•
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Operates as backup•
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Splits work with rookie in win•
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Modest production in loss•
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Competing for top RB gig•
-
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Earns promotion to active roster•