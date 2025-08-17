Franks caught his only target for nine yards during Friday's 23-20 preseason loss to the Titans.

Franks has started the first two preseason games. After playing only 10 total snaps (eight offense) and not recording a target in the opener, Franks played 41 total snaps (20 special teams) against the Titans and secured his lone target. Franks is battling with Teagan Quitoriano for the third, and likely final, tight end spot behind Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner.