Hurst brought in five of seven targets for 54 yards in the Falcons' 25-17 win over the Panthers on Thursday night.

The third-year pro continued to churn out solid numbers Thursday, enjoying an expanded role with Calvin Ridley exiting the game in the second quarter due to an ankle injury. Hurst checked in second to Julio Jones in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and he now has at least Thursday's 54 receiving yards in three straight games, his best stretch of play yet during his first season with Atlanta. Hurst also exactly matched his 2019 totals of 30 receptions and 349 yards in Baltimore with Thursday's production, leaving him poised to establish new career bests in both categories in a Week 9 home interconference affair against the Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8.