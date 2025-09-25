Pitts (toe) practiced fully Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Pitts has been limited exactly one time each of the last two weeks of game prep due to a toe issue, but his return to full Thursday indicates it was merely related to maintenance. He thus is primed to keep building upon the 15-135-0 line on 19 targets that he's put together in three contests to begin the campaign this Sunday against the Commanders.