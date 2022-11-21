Pitts (knee) is feared to have suffered an MCL tear during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bears, an injury that would require surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It was initially reported by Rapoport that the initial diagnosis of Pitts' injury was an MCL sprain, but it appears that his MRI on Monday has revealed more substantial damage. Pitts is reportedly seeking a second opinion, but it appears that he could be in danger of a potentially season-ending injury. Coach Arthur Smith may provide an official update on Pitts' health during his media availability Monday.