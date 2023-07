Pitts (knee) practiced Wednesday while wearing a brace on his right knee, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Pitts was able to run routes Wednesday, though it's unclear if he'll be a full participant once the Falcons start holding full-contact practices. The uber-talented tight end is entering his third season in the NFL and will have his third different Week 1 quarterback in Desmond Ridder in 2023, assuming Pitts can gain 100 percent clearance from knee surgery by the end of the preseason.