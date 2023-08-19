Pitts recorded one reception on one target for nine yards in Friday's 13-13 tie against the Bengals in Friday's preseason action.

Pitts played on Atlanta's first offensive possession with the top unit and recorded his lone reception on the third play of the game. The results are less important than the fact that Pitts played in his first game action since undergoing surgery on his MCL to end his 2022 campaign. He should be ready to lead the Falcons' receiving corps alongside Drake London for a Week 1 matchup against the Panthers.