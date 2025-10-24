Penix (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, though Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Friday that he feels good about Penix's chances of playing, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Penix has had his practice reps limited by a knee injury he sustained late in Atlanta's Week 7 loss to the 49ers. The second-year quarterback seems to be trending toward playing, but if Penix is unable to suit up, Kirk Cousins would be the next man up at home against the 1-6 Dolphins. A final determination on Penix's status may not come until 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.