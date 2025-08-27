Carter made the Falcons' initial 53-man roster Tuesday.

The Falcons cut Jashaun Corbin and Carlos Washington on Tuesday, leaving Carter as the No. 3 RB behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier to open the campaign. Carter is an undrafted rookie out of Michigan State and ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at this pro day. He finished the preseason with 16 rushing attempts for 85 yards in three games and scored the Falcons' only rushing touchdown, a 43-yard run against the Titans.