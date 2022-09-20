Brkic (hamstring) was waived from IR by the Packers with an injury settlement Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Brkic signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in May, then was claimed off waivers by Green Bay in June. The rookie kicker suffered a hamstring injury during training camp that ultimately led to his placement on IR on Aug. 15. Now that he's been able to reach a settlement with the team, Brkic will be free to pursue opportunities with other clubs and play this season.