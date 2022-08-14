Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that Brkic tweaked his hamstring during Friday's pregame warmups, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Despite the tweak, Brkic still opted to kick Friday and made all three of his extra-point tries, but he badly misfired on his first field-goal attempt as a professional. With Mason Crosby (knee) still on the PUP list following offseason surgery, the Packers have had a revolving door at kicker during training camp. Green Bay most recently signed Ramiz Ahmed to operate as the emergency kicker in case Brkic's hamstring issue flares up again.