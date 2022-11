Jackson (knee) underwent X-rays that came back clean following Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Jackson was shaken up on a punt return in the first half of Sunday's matchup, and the team fears that he's sustained a sprained MCL that will force him to miss 3-to-5 weeks. While it's somewhat encouraging that his X-rays came back clean, the 2017 first-rounder will undergo an MRI that should reveal a better diagnosis of any ligament damage.