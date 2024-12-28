The Giants activated Schlottmann (lower leg) from injured reserve Saturday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
Schlotmman started the regular season on injured reserve after he broke his fibula during practice in late August. He was designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 11, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to be activated off IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts.
