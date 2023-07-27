Schlottmann participated in training camp Wednesday, Will Ragatz of MSN.com reports.
Schlottmann suffered a fractured fibula, which required surgery to repair, during Week 17 of last season. The 27-year-old appears to be fully recovered now, as he was earning second-team reps in practice.
More News
-
Vikings' Austin Schlottmann: Re-ups with Minnesota•
-
Vikings' Austin Schlottmann: Making progress in recovery•
-
Vikings' Austin Schlottmann: Scheduled for surgery•
-
Vikings' Austin Schlottmann: Bound for injured reserve•
-
Vikings' Austin Schlottmann: Has fibula fracture•
-
Vikings' Austin Schlottmann: Forced out versus Green Bay•