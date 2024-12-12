The Giants designated Schlottmann (lower leg) off injured reserve Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
Schlottmann was placed on injured reserve back in August but is now closer to making his return. He managed to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, and the team will now have 21 days to officially activate him.
