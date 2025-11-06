Giants' Beaux Collins: Sits out another practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins (neck) did not practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Collins has now missed back-to-back practices due to a neck injury sustained during New York's loss to the 49ers in Week 9. He looks to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's road matchup against the Bears, upping the chances Gunner Olszewski and Jalin Hyatt handle expanded roles at wide receiver behind Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton.
More News
-
Giants' Beaux Collins: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Beaux Collins: Won't return due to neck injury•
-
Giants' Beaux Collins: Cleared to play Week 9•
-
Giants' Beaux Collins: Limited in practice again•
-
Giants' Beaux Collins: Dealing with quad issue•
-
Giants' Beaux Collins: Makes one catch in Week 8 loss•