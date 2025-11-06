Collins (neck) did not practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Collins has now missed back-to-back practices due to a neck injury sustained during New York's loss to the 49ers in Week 9. He looks to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's road matchup against the Bears, upping the chances Gunner Olszewski and Jalin Hyatt handle expanded roles at wide receiver behind Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton.