Skattebo had a "pretty even split in reps" this week with fellow running back Najee Harris and could be in store for fewer snaps and touches than usual in Sunday's game against the Saints, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Coming off a significant ankle injury that cut short his rookie season, Skattebo has handled a lead role out of the New York backfield through the first five games, playing no fewer than 57 percent of snaps on any occasion while averaging 18.2 touches per contest. The second-year back hasn't shown the same burst he displayed in 2025, however, averaging just 3.6 yards per carry and 7.9 yards per reception while finding the end zone only once. Perhaps more troublingly, Skattebo has struggled with ball security, fumbling four times and losing one. As a result of Skattebo's poor form to begin the season, the Giants may be compelled to lighten his workload Sunday and open up more opportunities for Harris compared to previous weeks.