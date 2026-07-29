Giants' Cam Skattebo: Declared ready for camp

Giants GM Joe Schoen said Wednesday that Skattebo (ankle) is "good to go" for the start of training camp, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Skattebo made similar comments a week and a half earlier, telling reporters that he was "perfectly fine" and "ready to go" for training camp. He and Tyrone Tracy both figure to get first-team reps this summer -- with Devin Singletary perhaps mixing in some as well -- but Skattebo remains a clear favorite for the Week 1 starting job. His progress nonetheless needs to be monitored this summer, as he's coming back from a severe injury that included ligament damage around the ankle.