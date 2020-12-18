McCoy took the first reps with the first-team offense at Friday's practice and could start Sunday's game against the Browns with Daniel Jones (ankle/hamstring) listed as questionable for the contest, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

McCoy picked up a start Week 13 against Seattle while Jones was sidelined with a right hamstring injury, but the latter was back in action for last week's loss to the Cardinals, only to exit early with a left ankle sprain. Though Jones was able to practice on a limited basis in each of the Giants' three practices this week, he didn't look to be moving around particularly well in the first and third of those sessions, which were both open to the media. Given that Jones' compromised mobility played a major role in the Giants' listless showing on offense last week against the Cardinals, the coaching staff may prefer to err on the side of caution and hold Jones out for another game in favor of McCoy, who served as a competent game manager in the upset win over Seattle. The Giants and Browns won't play until 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, but expect clarity on New York's plans at quarterback to arrive well before kickoff.