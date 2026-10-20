Singletary logged four carries into 14 yards and hauled in his lone target for 19 yards during Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Singletary was back in action Sunday after being a healthy scratch in each of the Giants' three games prior to Week 6. Three of his four carries went for two yards or fewer, although he did log a nine-yard rush and 19-yard catch on back-to-back plays early in the fourth quarter. Singletary's 31 offensive snaps were most among Giants running backs, but the team's backfield situation is a mess, given Cam Skattebo saw the field for only six offensive snaps and did not record a carry. The Giants will hit the road for Week 7 against the Texans on Oct. 25.