Gano (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Gano sustained a right ankle injury in this past Sunday's 40-0 loss to the Cowboys, which may have contributed to him having a 45-yard attempt blocked and returned for a touchdown in the first quarter and pushing a 36-yard attempt wide left in the second quarter. The veteran kicker was limited in practices Wednesday and Thursday, but after upgrading to full activity Friday, the Giants are apparently convinced he'll be ready to go for their Week 2 matchup. Gano will get a favorable spot to rebound against a Cardinals squad that allowed 21 first downs to a below-average Commanders offense in the season opener.