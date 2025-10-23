Gano (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Though Gano remains on injured reserve for the time being, all signs point to the Giants activating him this weekend in advance of Sunday's game in Philadelphia. After the Giants cut fill-in kicker Jude McAtamney on Tuesday before re-signing him to the practice squad two days later, Gano has kicked off Week 8 prep with a pair of full practices. Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial said that Gano did a "nice job kicking" in Wednesday's session, but the 38-year-old will still need to steer clear of any setbacks with his groin during Friday's practice before getting the green light to play Sunday.