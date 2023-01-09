Gano converted his lone extra-point attempt and added a 24-yard field-goal on his only try in the Giants' Week 18 loss to Philadelphia.

The Giants rested many of their starters for the contest, but they still hung close to an Eagles team with a first-round bye on the line. Gano gave New York its first points with a 24-yard field goal in the third quarter and converted an extra point with less than two minutes remaining to pull the Giants to within six, but his ensuing onside kick was recovered by Philadelphia to effectively end the contest. Gano finished the regular season with a 29-for-32 mark on field-goal tries, marking the third time in the past five seasons he's hit over 90 percent of his attempts. When the Giants take on Minnesota in the wild-card round next weekend, it will be the veteran kicker's first postseason appearance since 2017.