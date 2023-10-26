Gano (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday after participating on a limited basis Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
It's a good sign that the kicker is on track to play for the eighth time in as many games this season Sunday against the Jets. Gano has made all seven extra-point attempts and 10 of 14 field goals in 2023.
