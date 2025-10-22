The Giants Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site Wednesday that Gano (groin) has been designated for return from IR and is slated to practice.

Gano has missed four consecutive games due to a lingering groin injury. The transaction kicks off a 21-day window wherein he can practice without counting against the 53-man roster limit. He can be fully activated from IR at any point in that span, making Gano potentially eligible to retake the field as early as Sunday versus the Eagles. Jude McAtamney has filled in as New York's top placekicker with Gano sidelined, and across four regular-season appearances has completed both of his field-goal tries but missed three of his 12 extra-point attempts.