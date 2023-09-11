Gano went into the X-ray room after Sunday's loss to the Cowboys due to an apparent right foot injury, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.
The Giants were outplayed in nearly every area during Sunday's season-opening loss, and Gano missed two field-goal attempts. He had a 45-yard attempt blocked in the first quarter, and he missed a 36-yard try just before halftime. It's possible his injury contributed to his struggles, but the severity of the ailment isn't yet clear.
