Winston will start Sunday's game against the Lions, as Jaxson Dart remains in concussion protocol, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Giants were optimistic earlier in the week that Dart would gain clearance to return following a one-game absence, but interim head coach Mike Kafka ruled Dart out Friday. Winston will make his second consecutive start after completing 19 of 29 passes for 201 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, while adding three rushes for 10 yards and a touchdown in a 27-20 Week 11 loss to the Packers.