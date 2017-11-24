Giants' Kelvin Sheppard: Active Thursday
Sheppard (groin) will play in Thursday's Thanksgiving game versus the Redskins.
Sheppard's status for Thursday's game was in question after he was only able to practice in limited fashion throughout the short week. However, the 29-year-old's health is up to par, and he could see more snaps than usual with the Giants dealing with a plethora of injuries at linebacker.
