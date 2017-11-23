Sheppard (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Redskins, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Sheppard was a limited participant in this week's shortened sessions, but still represents a step up from his single limited practice last week. The 29-year-old has played in only one game this season, but with B.J. Goodson (ankle) out, Calvin Munson (quadriceps) doubtful, and Jonathan Casillas (neck) questionable, there is some potential for Sheppard to see the field if he can suit up Thursday.