Giants' Malik Nabers: Aiming for camp return?

Giants head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Nabers (knee) is in the "slog of [his rehab], the grind of it," with the goal of returning to practice at some point in training camp, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Nabers tore his meniscus in addition to his ACL last fall, creating fears about an extended rehab timeline relative to other ACL injuries. Those concerns were compounded in mid-May when it was revealed that Nabers had undergone a minor procedure in April to remove scar tissue that was causing stiffness in his surgically repaired knee. The Giants said the procedure wasn't expected to impact Nabers' timeline, but it does seem clear that he won't take part in offseason practices and won't be a full-go for the start of training camp. Week 1 may still be the goal, but Harbaugh seemed to acknowledge Thursday that he can't count on Nabers being ready by that point.