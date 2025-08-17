Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Nabers (toe/shoulder) has been held out of practice while working through a minor back injury.

Nabers is also working through a toe injury from spring and a shoulder issue that he suffered during a training camp practice in late July, and he's unlikely to play in the Giants' preseason finale against the Patriots on Thursday. Although Nabers is dealing with multiple injuries, Jordan Raanan of ESPN relays that there are positive signs that the 2024 sixth-overall pick is on track to play in the Giants' regular-season opener against the Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 7. The Giants will play things conservatively with Nabers for the time being, but a return to practice will be crucial for the young wide receiver to build reps and chemistry with Russell Wilson.