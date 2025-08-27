Nabers (toe/shoulder) said Wednesday that the back injury that sidelined him the last few weeks was "a minor thing" and shouldn't be an issue moving forward, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Nabers dealt with numerous health concerns in recent months, sitting out the offseason program due to a toe injury that stemmed from college and also bothered him during a standout rookie season, then suffering a shoulder injury early in training camp before tightness in his back popped up. He didn't play at all during the preseason, but he returned to practice last Monday and appeared to have no limitations while running at Wednesday's session. Afterward, he said, "Yeah, I feel like I'm always ready. When it's game time and those lights are on, I believe my body's going to turn it on." Next Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether or not Nabers has any limitations ahead of a Week 1 road matchup with the Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 7.