Nabers underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The star wideout sustained the major knee injury in a Sept. 28 win over the Chargers, but he had been completing a "prehab" program over the past month before finally going under the knife Tuesday. He's scheduled to be discharged from the hospital Wednesday and will be able to immediately begin what's expected to be an extended rehab process. Given that he suffered his knee injury early in the season, the 22-year-old is expected to be back to full health in advance of the 2026 campaign.