Giants' Malik Nabers: Will be eased in

Though Nabers (knee) was not among the Giants placed on the active/PUP list Thursday, the team is expected to bring the wideout along slowly, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Nabers and the team's other veteran players are slated to report to training camp Tuesday, but Raanan notes that doesn't necessarily mean that the wideout -- who initially underwent surgery Oct. 28 to address ACL and meniscus tears in his right knee and subsequently underwent a clean-up procedure this spring -- will be practicing immediately. In any case, assuming he remains off the active/PUP list, as expected, added context regarding Nabers' status will arrive once the Giants, who are hopeful he'll be ready for Week 1, re-take the practice field next week.