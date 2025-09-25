Coach Brian Daboll said Nabers (back) will practice Thursday, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

It remains to be seen whether Nabers will be limited or full, but it's good news nonetheless after the star wideout logged a DNP on Wednesday. Nabers is tied for third in the NFL with 32 targets through three games, and only Puka Nacua (333), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (323) and Ricky Pearsall (281) have more receiving yards than Nabers' 251.