Harris has a chance to make his Giants debut Monday at the Rams, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Harris was a healthy scratch Week 1 against the Cowboys, but with fellow RB Tyrone Tracy fumbling on his second offensive snap and not seeing the field thereafter, New York may be ready to see what the former can give them in its second game of the campaign. Cam Skattebo is the unquestioned No. 1 option out of the backfield, and Devin Singletary served adequately in a complementary role in the season opener, but if Harris is active Monday, the 6-foot-1, 232-pounder could get some reps in at least short-yardage situations.