Bullock reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

In his second stint with the Giants, Bullock was contained to a pair of kickoffs, one to start the third quarter and another following the team's only touchdown when New York opted for a two-point conversion attempt Sunday during the 30-6 loss at Las Vegas. It's unclear if the Giants will continue to roll with Bullock as their placekicker or instead go with Cade York, who is the option on the active roster, during Graham Gano's (knee) stint on injured reserve. If Bullock gets the call Sunday in Dallas, he'll need to be elevated from the practice squad on Saturday afternoon.