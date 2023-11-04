Bullock was elevated to the Giants' active roster Saturday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

It's unclear who will start Sunday between Bullock and Cade York, who was signed off the Titans' practice squad earlier this week. The veteran certainly has more experience having played nine years across seven teams, including a one-game stint with the Giants back in 2016, but his accuracy has been a bit suspect recently as he's made just 26 of his 37 field-goal attempts from 40-plus yards in the past three seasons.