DeVito won't return to Sunday's game versus the Ravens due to a concussion, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to exiting late in the first half, DeVito completed 10 of 13 passes for 68 yards and had one carry for no yards. With a concussion confirmed for DeVito, Tim Boyle has taken over the Giants offense, while Drew Lock (heel/elbow), who is inactive Sunday, serves as the emergency third quarterback.
More News
-
Giants' Tommy DeVito: Being checked for concussion•
-
Giants' Tommy DeVito: Trending toward Week 15 start•
-
Giants' Tommy DeVito: Full practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Tommy DeVito: Won't start Week 14•
-
Giants' Tommy DeVito: Inactive, but emergency third QB•
-
Giants' Tommy DeVito: Trending in wrong direction Thursday•