Taylor suffered a concussion during Sunday's 20-12 win against the Bears, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Taylor entered for a banged-up Daniel Jones (ankle) in the fourth quarter, throwing an interception on his first drive before taking a helmet-to-helmet hit on the second possession. He proceeded to be examined for a head injury, and a concussion has been confirmed in the meantime. The Giants take on the Packers in London next Sunday, but it's unclear if Taylor will be Jones' backup, let alone both players being available. Currently, the only other quarterback on the roster is practice-squad member Davis Webb.