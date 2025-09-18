Tracy (chest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Tracy has now logged back-to-back limited practice sessions coming out of New York's loss to the Cowboys in Week 2, a contest in which he took a backseat to rookie Cam Skattebo out of the backfield and played just 42 percent of offensive snaps. While it's possible Tracy's chest injury played a part in his workload change, fantasy managers will now need to monitor his status closely heading into Sunday night's matchup against the Chiefs. Friday's practice will be Tracy's final chance to upgrade to an unrestricted activity level.