Giants' Tyrone Tracy: Full practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tracy (hip) practiced fully Wednesday, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.
Tracy took a big hit in the Giants' last game Dec. 1 and couldn't put much weight on his left leg as he left the field. Afterward, he called the injury a hip contusion/stinger, but with the benefit of the team's Week 14 bye, he was able to put the health concern behind him. Tracy thus is poised to split the backfield with Devin Singletary yet again Sunday against the Commanders.
